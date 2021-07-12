Trio of in-state Sun Belt stars join Ethan Wilson as 2021 MLB draft picks

Joshua Baez, a standout baseball player with roots in the Dominican Republic and Dorchester, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday afternoon. Baez, who graduated from Brookline’s Dexter-Southfield in May, was the 54th overall pick. It is not yet clear whether the 18-year-old, a two-way player (pitcher and outfielder) will sign with the Cardinals organization or go with his existing plan to attend Vanderbilt University, which boasts one of the nation’s top collegiate baseball programs.