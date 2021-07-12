Trio of in-state Sun Belt stars join Ethan Wilson as 2021 MLB draft picks
Ethan Wilson wasn’t the only Sun Belt Conference outfielder with in-state ties selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers, Troy’s Logan Cerny and South Alabama’s Michael Sandle — all center fielders — were selected on Day 2 of the draft, which included Rounds 2-10. Chavers, a Montgomery native, went in the seventh round (No. 214 overall) to the Chicago Cubs.www.al.com
