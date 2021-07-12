Cancel
Trio of in-state Sun Belt stars join Ethan Wilson as 2021 MLB draft picks

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
 15 days ago
Ethan Wilson wasn’t the only Sun Belt Conference outfielder with in-state ties selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers, Troy’s Logan Cerny and South Alabama’s Michael Sandle — all center fielders — were selected on Day 2 of the draft, which included Rounds 2-10. Chavers, a Montgomery native, went in the seventh round (No. 214 overall) to the Chicago Cubs.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
