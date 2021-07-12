Cancel
Texas House Democrats flee Austin, break special session quorum

Cover picture for the articleA reported 51 Democrats from the Texas House left Austin today, breaking quorum in a show of defiance against proposed voting legislation. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Dean Senfronia Thompson released the following statement on the decision to break quorum:

PoliticsTyler Morning Telegraph

State rep asks AG if Gov. Abbott can vacate absent Democrats' seats

(The Center Square) – State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to provide legal guidance to clarify whether Gov. Greg Abbott can vacate the seats of House Democrats who fled the state and call a special election for voters to replace them. White, who serves...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat, arrested during DC protest

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat who has served in Congress since 1995, was taken into custody Thursday during a voting-rights protest in Washington, D.C. The 71-year-old congresswoman, a native of New York City who served as a city council member in Houston before being elected to her U.S. House seat, posted a photo on Twitter that showed her with zip ties around her wrists and being escorted by a police officer following her arrest.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., to meet with Stacey Abrams and the Clintons

Texas House Democrats will meet virtually Thursday morning with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in their latest series of bids with the nation’s most powerful Democratic leaders. More than two weeks into their stay in Washington, Texas Democrats have...
Congress & CourtsCBS Austin

Texas House members testify in Congress over election bills

AUSTIN, Texas — In the latest chapter of the special session quorum break, three Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., and one Republican testified to Congress Thursday morning on elections bills that have been the source of bitter partisanship since the beginning of the regular session in January. The U.S....
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas Lawmakers Sound The Alarm: Senate Dems Lack Urgency On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON ― Texas Democrats who left the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions continued a public campaign in Washington, D.C., this week to convince federal lawmakers to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. And they have a stark warning: National Democrats are fiddling while voters’ rights are in crisis.
Texas StateKSAT 12

Texas House Democrats spar with congressional Republicans over their protest of state voting bills

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans in Congress took on Texas House Democrats on Thursday in a tense, four-hour congressional subcommittee meeting that drilled into the technicalities of voter restriction bills sitting in limbo back in Austin and at times erupted into angry accusations.
Texas StateDallas News

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Texas Stateklif.com

Texas House Speaker Calls for Civil Arrest of House Democrat in D.C.

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives is taking action against a Democratic lawmaker who has returned to Washington D.C. as House Democrats continue to break quorum over a Republican-led voting bill. House Speaker Dade Phelan signed a civil arrest warrant this week for State Rep...
Texas Statemyfoxzone.com

Inside Texas Politics: COVID killed Democrats' messaging in D.C., political analyst says, as special session stalemate drags on

DALLAS — The big political news remains in the House chamber at the state capitol. We are entering week three of Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C. COVID has now become a distraction, but it appears Democrats are successfully keeping their coalition together and are intent on running out the clock on this special session to kill another Republican bill to change how and when Texans vote.

