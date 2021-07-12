Cancel
Science

Worldly experience is a catalyst for change

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojana Ginovska can put things into perspective. Perhaps witnessing the political disintegration of Eastern Europe can do that to a person. Ginovska was in her early teens when her native Yugoslavia ceased to exist. It was a two-year process, but by 1992 she and her family were citizens not of Yugoslavia but of Macedonia.

www.eurekalert.org

Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World

Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World

The punishing heat wave that has baked much of western Canada up to the Arctic and down to the northwestern U.S. is being made more intense by hotter temperatures at night in areas that normally cool down after sunset. Experts say that this is making nights much warmer than the normal daytime temperatures. Simon Donner of the University of British Columbia said the hot nights are like a fingerprint of climate change. “This is exactly a specific sort of prediction that scientists have been making — that we would have warmer nights,” said Donner. The “heat dome” has caused hundreds of deaths and set an all-time heat record for Canada’s west.
SciencePhys.org

Quantum phase transition discovered in a quasi-2D system consisting purely of spins

Pure quantum systems can undergo phase transitions analogous to the classical phase transition between the liquid and gaseous states of water. At the quantum level, however, the particle spins in states that emerge from phase transitions display collective entangled behavior. This unexpected observation offers a new avenue for the production of materials with topological properties that are useful in spintronics applications and quantum computing.
ScienceNewswise

Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery

Newswise — In the popular view of traditional science, scientists are in the lab hovering over their experiments, micromanaging every little detail. For example, they may iteratively test a wide variety of material compositions, synthesis and processing protocols, and environmental conditions to see how these parameters influence material properties. In each iteration, they analyze the collected data, looking for patterns and relying on their scientific knowledge and intuition to select useful follow-on measurements.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists release new AI-based tools to accelerate functional electronic materials discovery

An interdisciplinary team of scientists from Northwestern Engineering and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has used artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to build new, free, and easy-to-use tools that allow scientists to accelerate the rate of discovery and study of materials that exhibit a metal-insulator transition (MIT), as well as identify new features that can describe this class of materials.
ScienceAPS physics

Models of Quantum Complexity Growth

The concept of quantum complexity has far-reaching implications spanning theoretical computer science, quantum many-body physics, and high-energy physics. The quantum complexity of a unitary transformation or quantum state is defined as the size of the shortest quantum computation that executes the unitary or prepares the state. It is reasonable to expect that the complexity of a quantum state governed by a chaotic many-body Hamiltonian grows linearly with time for a time that is exponential in the system size; however, because it is hard to rule out a shortcut that improves the efficiency of a computation, it is notoriously difficult to derive lower bounds on quantum complexity for particular unitaries or states without making additional assumptions. To go further, one may study more generic models of complexity growth. We provide a rigorous connection between complexity growth and unitary.
ScienceEurekAlert

HKU Ecologist applied a novel statistical method to analysing causal inference and revealed importance of climate change in controlling deep-sea biodiversity

Which of temperature or food is more important for the richness of deep-sea animals? Dr Moriaki YASUHARA from the School of Biological Sciences, the Research Division for Ecology & Biodiversity, and The Swire Institute of Marine Science, The University of Hong Kong (HKU), in collaborating with Hideyuki DOI from University of Hyogo and Masayuki USHIO from Kyoto University, used long-term fossil dataset and novel statistical method to detect causality and found climate control of deep-sea biodiversity.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

A Decade of Ancient DNA Analysis Has Taught Scientists “What It Means to Be Human”

A ball of 4,000-year-old hair frozen in time tangled around a whalebone comb led to the first ever reconstruction of an ancient human genome just over a decade ago. The hair, which was preserved in arctic permafrost in Greenland, was collected in the 1980s and stored at a museum in Denmark. It wasn’t until 2010 that evolutionary biologist Professor Eske Willerslev was able to use pioneering shotgun DNA sequencing to reconstruct the genetic history of the hair. He found it came from a man from the earliest known people to settle in Greenland known as the Saqqaq culture. It was the first time scientists had recovered an entire ancient human genome.
Softwareaithority.com

The Institut Laue-Langevin Part of Project on Autonomous Experiments

New algorithm enables more efficient acquisition of high-value datasets. Neutron scientists at the Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL), in collaboration with the CAMERA team at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), have successfully validated an autonomous data acquisition system enabling more efficient, accurate data collection over shorter timescales. The most recent results using the new software have been published in Nature Reviews Physics.
Scientists create the world's thinnest magnet

Scientists create the world’s thinnest magnet

The development of an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature could lead to new applications in computing and electronics — such as high-density, compact spintronic memory devices — and new tools for the study of quantum physics. The ultrathin magnet, which was recently reported in the journal Nature Communications,...
EnvironmentAnchorage Press

Climate Change: The world’s great challenge

The bad news is that the end of the world seems to be growing nearer. The good news is that a lot of good people are ready to join the fight to head it off. The events of the past week have done wonders in creating awareness and even understanding of the potentially existential threat posed to life on earth by global warming. The incredible wildfires sweeping the western United States and Canada are having an unbelievable impact on the atmosphere.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change to fuel increase in human-wildlife conflict

With wildfires spreading across the parched Western U.S., severe floods in Europe and in the coming decade a potential surge in coastal flooding, 2021 could be a pivotal year in how governments, societies and families view the threat of climate change. Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor of biology at the...
Catalyst versatility

Catalyst versatility

Asymmetric catalysis relies on subtle interactions that bias a reaction toward one product at the expense of its mirror image. Strassfeld et al. studied the particular influences at play in a squaramide-catalyzed ring opening of oxetanes (C–C–C–O cycles). They found that two different mechanisms were operating simultaneously, respectively co-catalyzed by Lewis and Brønsted acids. The optimal catalyst induced high selectivity in both of them, attributable through modeling to favorable cation-pi and hydrogen-bonding interactions. Results such as these can shed light more generally on the nature of privileged catalyst motifs that prove selective in multiple distinct reaction scenarios.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
LiveScience

AI designs quantum physics experiments beyond what any human has conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
ScienceEurekAlert

Neandertal and Denisovan blood groups deciphered

Blood group analyses for three Neandertals and one Denisovan by a team from the Anthropologie Bio-Culturelle, Droit, Éthique et Santé research unit (CNRS / Aix-Marseille University / EFS) confirm hypotheses concerning their African origin, Eurasian dispersal, and interbreeding with early Homo sapiens. The researchers also found further evidence of low genetic diversity and possible demographic fragility. Their findings are published in PLOS ONE (28 July 2021).
Earth Sciencewustl.edu

Krawczynski to examine role of water in volcanoes, Earth’s evolution

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation for his project “The Evolution of Super-Hydrous Magmas in the Earth’s Crust.”. Krawczynski will apply experimental petrology, thermodynamics and volcanology to...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Data science technique helps measure atomic positions more precisely

(Nanowerk News) Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) allows us to visualize the position of individual atoms inside materials and calculate atomic displacements. However, its precision is limited by measurement noise. In a recent study, scientists from Japan combined a technique from data science with STEM to achieve a remarkable improvement in precision, pioneering a strategy to develop innovative nanomaterials and devices at the atomic scale.
PhysicsAPS physics

Nontrivial temperature dependence of magnetic anisotropy in multiferroic Ba2MnGe2O7

We measured the temperature dependences of the static magnetization and the spin excitation in the square-lattice multiferroic. . An anisotropy gap of the observed low-energy mode is scaled by electric polarization rather than a power of the sublattice moment. Spin-nematic interaction in the effective spin Hamiltonian, which is equivalent to interaction of the electric polarization, is responsible for the easy-axis anisotropy. The nontrivial behavior of the anisotropy gap can be rationalized as change in the hybridized.
WildlifePhys.org

Ocean microbes reveal distribution of nitrogen-fixers at a global level

Nitrogen is one of the major building blocks of life. It makes up 80 percent of Earth's atmosphere and it is described as one of the most important growth-limiting nutrients for both land and marine plants. This is because the most abundant form of nitrogen—dinitrogen, or N2—is particularly stable and resistant to chemical reactions, meaning that it cannot be assimilated by most organisms. Given the important role nitrogen plays in all living matter, microbes that can 'fix' atmospheric N2 into more accessible forms for organisms are crucial components of Earth's ecosystems.

