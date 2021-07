Versatile junior Thomas Rosengren has been honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys track and field team. Rosengren was a steady points producer all season for the Ponies, who placed second in the Suburban East Conference Meet before winning the Section 4AA title for the first time since 2017. Stillwater also won its virtual True Team Section 2AAA meet and placed third at True Team state, finishing just 3.5 points (1,003.5-1,000) behind runner-up Wayzata in a meet that was won by Rosemount. This was the 29th appearance for the Ponies at state in the 34-year history of the True Team state meet.