The 2021 MLB Draft has been concluded, and the Yankees have a host of new players to attempt to sign. Should they get commitments from all of them, 20 new players will enter the organization in the lowest levels of the minors sometime this summer — a big jump up from the five picks that last year provided (and the Yankees only had three available to them that year). The draft is still a ways away from the full 40-round spectacle that it was in the past, but this year should be a significant inflection of talent into the organization.