For a team that started the first few weeks of the 2021 WNBA season at the bottom of the standings while dealing with some injuries, you would think the Minnesota Lynx would be happy for the month-long Olympic break. But that’s not the case as the WNBA pauses until Aug. 15. Since their winless streak to start the year, Minnesota became one of the hottest teams in the league, quickly climbing up the standings to enter the break at 12-7 overall, the fourth-best record in the WNBA.