FFA Seeks Convention Newsroom Internship Applications

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The National FFA Organization announced Friday internships are available for the FFA Newsroom Crew during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo this fall. The organization seeks college students or recent college graduates pursuing degrees in journalism, agricultural communications, public relations, telecommunications, or a closely related field. FFA Newsroom Crew interns are expected to arrive in Indianapolis Monday, October 25, and work through Saturday, October 30.

www.newsdakota.com

#Internships#Ffa#The Internship#The Ffa Newsroom Crew
