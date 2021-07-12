Cancel
Texas State

Texas House Democrats flee Austin, break special session quorum

Farmersville Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reported 51 Democrats from the Texas House left Austin today, breaking quorum in a show of defiance against proposed voting legislation. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Dean Senfronia Thompson released the following statement on the decision to break quorum:

Texas StateWFAA

Inside Texas Politics: COVID killed Democrats' messaging in D.C., political analyst says, as special session stalemate drags on

DALLAS — The big political news remains in the House chamber at the state capitol. We are entering week three of Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C. COVID has now become a distraction, but it appears Democrats are successfully keeping their coalition together and are intent on running out the clock on this special session to kill another Republican bill to change how and when Texans vote.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Laredo representative sheds light on Democratic quorum break

Saturday marked the first weekend in which State of Texas District 42 House Representative Richard Raymond has been in Washington D.C. Raymond is one of the 51 Democrats that left the state heading to the country’s capital to call for congressional action on the divisive Texas voting bill. Although he states that much work has been done, he also says that there needs more action to be taken.
Texas Statethejacksonpress.org

3 Texas House Democrats Test Positive for COVID-19 After Fleeing to DC

Three of the Texas Democrats who flew to Washington this week to stymie efforts to pass election reform legislation have tested positive for COVID-19. One member tested positive on Friday night and immediately informed colleagues, the Texas House Democrat Caucus said in a statement to news outlets. Caucus members and staff took rapid tests, which all came back negative, but two more members tested positive on Saturday morning.
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Democrats Who Broke Quorum Test Positive For Coronavirus In Washington D.C.

At least five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who broke quorum and flew to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus. The fully-vaccinated members are showing no symptoms or mild symptoms and the caucus is adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those who tested positive is San Antonio Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, who said in a statement Sunday he will tele-work with his colleagues while he quarantines until he receives a negative test result.

