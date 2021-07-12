Big E Confirms What He'll Do If He Wins Money in the Bank
In the eyes of many WWE fans, Big E is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday. The former tag team champion started off 2021 as the Intercontinental Champion and seemed like he was on the verge of breaking out as WWE's next big main event star. But between a months-long feud with Apollo Crews, a disappointing loss at WrestleMania 37 and not much to speak of since, E hasn't had much momentum on SmackDown lately. But winning the briefcase would immediate send him into the world championship picture right alongside Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston.comicbook.com
Comments / 0