Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey Southern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogdensburg, or 9 miles east of Newton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Newton, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Rockaway, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mountain Lakes, Stanhope, Riverdale, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Victory Gardens, Andover, Lake Mohawk and Greendell. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 32 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 54. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH