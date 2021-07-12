Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD AND EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jarrettsville, or 11 miles northeast of Cockeysville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Benson, Baldwin, Hydes, Forest Hill, Chrome Hill, Bynum, Street, Rocks, Jacksonville, Hickory, Harford Furnace and Long Green. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Phoenix, MD
City
Cockeysville, MD
City
Bel Air North, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Forest Hill, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Street, MD
City
Bel Air South, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air North#Extreme Weather#Harford Furnace#Long Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy