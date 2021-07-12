Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD AND EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jarrettsville, or 11 miles northeast of Cockeysville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Benson, Baldwin, Hydes, Forest Hill, Chrome Hill, Bynum, Street, Rocks, Jacksonville, Hickory, Harford Furnace and Long Green. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH