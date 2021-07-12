Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL LANCASTER COUNTY At 654 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the area, but excess runoff and ponding from earlier flooding will remain through mid evening. Heed road closures and do not attempt to drive in areas where water covers the road.alerts.weather.gov
