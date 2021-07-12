Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen Pro, FCC filings reveal
(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Samsung's next foldable will support an S Pen stylus, according to US Federal Communication Commission filings for the S Pen Pro. The S Pen Pro appears to be a bigger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. The FCC filings for the pen, which are now public, reveal that it will work with the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will apparently also support the S21 Ultra, the Note 20 lineup, and more. The full list of supported devices is in this image from the filings:www.pocket-lint.com
Comments / 0