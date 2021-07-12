Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen Pro, FCC filings reveal

By Maggie Tillman
Pocket-lint.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Samsung's next foldable will support an S Pen stylus, according to US Federal Communication Commission filings for the S Pen Pro. The S Pen Pro appears to be a bigger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. The FCC filings for the pen, which are now public, reveal that it will work with the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will apparently also support the S21 Ultra, the Note 20 lineup, and more. The full list of supported devices is in this image from the filings:

Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Alexa coming to third-party webOS smart TVs

(Pocket-lint) - As well as LG itself, a healthy number of smaller, third-party TV manufacturers use webOS for their smart system. They also come with LG's Magic Remote. That means viewers with TVs from the likes of Blaupunkt, Eko, and Polaroid can use the remote as a pointer to manilpulate an icon on screen. They also have a microphone built-into the clicker, which is important as the TVs will be getting full Amazon Alexa access soon.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

Is that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.
NFLPocket-lint.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: What's the rumoured difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic during its next Unpacked event, claimed to be taking place on 11 August. It's said the Galaxy Watch 4 will succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2, dropping the Active name and skipping over the 3 moniker, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to be the successor to the Galaxy Watch 3, adding the Classic name to distinguish it from the sportier sibling.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Samsung HW-Q950A review: Ultimate home cinema immersive sound

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung HW-Q950A is the company's premiere 2021 soundbar, adding two more channels in the wireless rear speakers to render Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio decoding with an unrivalled and immersive 11.1.4-channel system (that's 11 outputs around the front field (including overhead projection), one subwoofer for central bass, and four extras to handle rear immersion).
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale

We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon.com. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3 is expected to launch next month, so the current Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for its lowest price ever. You can currently get your new foldable for just $800! Now, it’s not as simple as you may think, as you will have to trade in an eligible device, but I mean, paying just $900 for a new phone that usually sells for $1,800 is impressive. And if you don’t have a phone to trade-in, you will still get $300 savings, so it’s still a win. And remember that this device will also help you to get a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a more affordable pcice if you’re willing to trade it in.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 renders appear ahead of 22 July launch event

(Pocket-lint) - There's not long to wait now: after we speculated that 22 July would be the OnePlus Nord 2 reveal date, the company's CEO, Peta Lau, went on to confirm that indeed would be the case. So with just nine days to go (at the time of writing) until...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 6 and 6 XL names appear in developer form

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have both been the subject of plenty of rumours over the last couple of months, but the latest leak sees Google itself casually name drop the two devices. Following the start of this year's Google for Games Developer Summit, where new...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 to add optical image stabilisation to main camera?

(Pocket-lint) - As we approach 22 July, AKA OnePlus Nord 2 reveal day, more and more rumoured information about the affordable handset comes to light. The latest is that the Nord 2 will employ optical image stabilisation (OIS) for its main camera. That's a big-hitter feature for a more affordable phone, where such features typically lack.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Considering how catastrophically the original Galaxy Fold failed just a couple of years ago, it was certainly impressive to see Samsung go back to the drawing board and quickly come out with such a refined and well-rounded sophomore effort in 2020's Z Fold 2 5G.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Teased In An Official Samsung Video

Samsung has just given us a glimpse of two of its upcoming devices – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The company recently published a new promo video titled “Voices of Galaxy” on YouTube. While the video primarily features app developers talking about its Good Lock customization tool, you can briefly see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the hands of one of the developers. The same developer is also seen wearing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic throughout the video.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy Z Fold 3 event invitation where the rumored August 11 date prominently appeared, now it's time for the video format of the invitation to pop up. Unearthed by Ishan Agarwal for MySmartPrice, the teaser video depicts what seems to be a bendy device and Samsung's official slogan for the event will apparently be "Get Ready to Unfold," so where there's smoke, there's probably Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 fire indeed.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung may move the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 20 and August 27. The new information is contrary to our last report that the launch will happen on August 11. Apparently, there have been delays in some processes plus new COVID-19 concerns. The South Korean tech giant is believed to be pushing back the release to later and separate dates instead of the earlier schedule set. The Galaxy Unpacked event may still happen though but the products won’t be available for sale at launch.

