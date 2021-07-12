Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen Pro, FCC filings reveal

We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon.com. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3 is expected to launch next month, so the current Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for its lowest price ever. You can currently get your new foldable for just $800! Now, it’s not as simple as you may think, as you will have to trade in an eligible device, but I mean, paying just $900 for a new phone that usually sells for $1,800 is impressive. And if you don’t have a phone to trade-in, you will still get $300 savings, so it’s still a win. And remember that this device will also help you to get a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a more affordable pcice if you’re willing to trade it in.