Iowa State

Iowa launches free, take-home COVID-19 testing program

By Michaela Ramm
thegazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowans later this week will have access to free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits as state officials begin transitioning its Test Iowa program to a self-administered model. With these kits, Iowans can collect their own saliva and mail the sample directly to the State Hygienic Lab for testing, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday. Results will be emailed to participants within 24 hours after it is received by the state lab.

