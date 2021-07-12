Google shares transition plans for unified desktop file syncing Drive app

Sometimes we can almost forget smartphones are for making and receiving calls. Sure, speaking to someone via a telephone no longer represents state-of-the-art technology, particularly with the advent of social media, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), 5G, the Internet of Things, and everything else you can do with a phone nowadays. However, when your iPhone or Android can’t make or receive calls, you really notice the absence. This is especially the case if you’re expecting an important call from someone or if you need your phone for work.