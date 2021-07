Television viewers love Blue Bloods. The show does much to make itself stand out in the crowd of police procedurals on the air today. Most of those focus primarily on the police work and the cases. However, Blue Bloods focuses more on the characters and their lives. Those characters just happen to be NYPD officers. More specifically, the series follows the lives of the Reagan family. So far, it has produced 11 seasons over the last 12 years. So, the characters have had plenty of time to grow and develop over time. One stellar example of this character growth is Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes.