The Pella City Council approved a resolution for an application and agreement for federal assistance under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Act. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the City’s allocation of approximately $1.52 million will be distributed by the State of Iowa in two rounds, the first occurring in July/August of 2021 and the second occurring in July/August of 2022. In order for the city to receive the funds, he says the request had to be made by the Pella City Council, in which terms and conditions of the grant proceeds were accepted. How the Pella City Council will spend the funds will be determined at upcoming meetings, especially as more firm guidance is given for potential uses.