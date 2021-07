While restaurants in the U.S. and U.K. have many similarities, there are a few key differences in the restaurant experience that the average person may not know about. One Brit living in America took to TikTok to share a few of the ways that dining experiences in the two areas of the world differ and his insights seemed to have struck a chord, as the viral video racked up millions of views and likes. It seems that people really want to ensure they're not committing any dining faux pas while abroad.