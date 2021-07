There’s a line towards the end of Space Jam: A New Legacy where a character says: “I don’t even know what I just witnessed”. That line is a pretty good description of my feelings about this new Space Jam film. I had some hopes going into this because it really did look like it had potential to be fun. I’m a huge fan of other films like this, with Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Looney Tunes: Back in Action being prime examples. A film of this type can be loads of fun if done correctly; unfortunately, this one bungles almost everything. I hate to say it, but this is, if not the worst, one of the worst films of 2021.