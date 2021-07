A former Tri-City American is joining the NHL's latest expansion franchise. Hockey fans in the Pacific Northwest are eagerly awaiting the on-ice debut of the Seattle Kraken, but to say their offseason has been boring would be a bald-faced lie. One of the most exciting parts of welcoming an expansion team to the NHL is the expansion draft. Since the Kraken don't have a roster to begin the offseason with, they have to draft from the existing clubs. This creates a lot of anxiety for fans of other teams as they know they'll lose a player, but they don't know who. The only team exempt from this process is the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the league in 2018 and took their team of expansion draftees to the Stanley Cup Final.