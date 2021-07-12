Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Small Macy's store once a big deal for Dallas-Fort Worth checks out — for now

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
Posted by 
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The paint had barely dried when the pandemic forced Market by Macy's at Southlake Town Square to close in March 2020 after it had just made its national debut on February 6. The brand's first-ever smaller-format department store-plus-restaurant then reopened per state and local guidelines, and gave it a go — until now. The store has just closed again for new paint, literally and figuratively.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Store#Wort#Specialty Store#Community Impact#Westbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Texas supermarket chain H-E-B bags No. 1 rating for best online experience

It hardly seems possible, but Texas-based H-E-B has put yet another accolade in its basket. A study by research company Ipsos finds that H-E-B leads 14 major grocery chains in the U.S. for customer satisfaction with e-commerce offerings. H-E-B earns praise for in-stock availability, ability to schedule pickup times, and good instructions for order pickup. It also earns kudos for a high level of order accuracy, no fees or minimum fees, and excellent communication.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Real estate experts predict how hot the Dallas market is going to get

The housing market is still red-hot across the U.S., but how is this race for real estate impacting everyone? Opendoor recently released a study called "The Hearts & Minds Behind Today’s Housing Market," and it shows that across generations, 71 percent of Americans believe the housing market will get even better for sellers, with most agreeing now is a good time to sell.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Beloved neighborhood restaurants top this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. The 10 best neighborhood restaurants in Dallas are truly here to serve. For many diners, the restaurant that means the most is their neighborhood restaurant — the one that's nearby, that they frequent regularly, the one that's almost an extension of their own home. For those reasons and more, we include neighborhood restaurants as one of the categories in our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, celebrating the best in Dallas food and drink. Here are the 10 nominees for Best Neighborhood Restaurant.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas' West Village gears up to open 2 new boutiques

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe and adorn yourself with a little something sparkly, West Village should be your next stop. The Uptown mixed-use development is gearing up to open two new boutiques: Nashville-based clothing shop Kittenish and Seattle-based jeweler Brilliant Earth. The first is the brainchild of country...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Good, cheap steaks sear in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Good steaks done cheap is the goal at new Deep Ellum Dallas restaurant. There's been a quiet trend among Dallas restaurants of doing steak at not-steakhouse prices — and probably noplace embodies that trend more overtly than CheapSteaks, a restaurant coming-soon to Deep Ellum. CheapSteaks will go into the space at 2613 Elm St., where it will combine live music, cocktails, cold beer, an outdoor patio, drop-down garage doors, and steak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy