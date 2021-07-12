Small Macy's store once a big deal for Dallas-Fort Worth checks out — for now
The paint had barely dried when the pandemic forced Market by Macy's at Southlake Town Square to close in March 2020 after it had just made its national debut on February 6. The brand's first-ever smaller-format department store-plus-restaurant then reopened per state and local guidelines, and gave it a go — until now. The store has just closed again for new paint, literally and figuratively.dallas.culturemap.com
