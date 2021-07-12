Small Macy's store once a big deal for Dallas-Fort Worth checks out — for now

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. The 10 best neighborhood restaurants in Dallas are truly here to serve. For many diners, the restaurant that means the most is their neighborhood restaurant — the one that's nearby, that they frequent regularly, the one that's almost an extension of their own home. For those reasons and more, we include neighborhood restaurants as one of the categories in our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, celebrating the best in Dallas food and drink. Here are the 10 nominees for Best Neighborhood Restaurant.