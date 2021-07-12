Blair Horner: New York's Ethics Watchdog Under Scrutiny

For over a decade the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) has been the state’s leading ethics watchdog agency. Its job is to oversee compliance with ethics standards set for the executive branch, in a limited way to do the same for the legislative branch, and to regulate state and local lobbyists and their clients. Since its inception critics have charged that the structure of the agency is not independent and it is, in fact, a political agency – one in which the leaders of the executive and legislative branches controlled the actions of the agency.