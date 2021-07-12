Cancel
Baseball

Ryan Costeiu third Razorback drafted, selected by Angels in 5th round

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0QGS_0auqTOzM00

Razorbacks reliever Ryan Costeiu became the third Diamond Hog to come off the board when he was selected by the L.A. Angels in the 7th round with the No. 201-overall pick.

In his first year at Arkansas, Costeiu quickly became a staple in the bullpen, finishing the season with an 8-3 record in 26 total appearances. Used primarily as a middle-inning or situational reliever, Costeiu threw 30 innings on the season, finishing with a 5.10 ERA while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

