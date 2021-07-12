Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Bringing mindfulness, arts to Lima youth

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO0rl_0auqTN6d00
Lima YMCA day campers create water-color paintings inspired by what it means to be a good friend. The workshop was led by Voices for Prosperity, a new non-profit in Lima bringing arts and mindfulness workshops to underserved communities. Mackenzi Klemann | Lima News.

LIMA — Megan Fisher was an undergraduate student when she founded Voices for Prosperity, a new non-profit organization bringing arts and mindfulness workshops to Lima’s youth and underserved populations.

Already, Fisher is teaching workshops at homeless shelters, the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Lima YMCA and elsewhere, leading diverse groups through breathing exercises, arts classes and yoga lessons intended to give participants a sense of empowerment, calm and control.

“You could call it wellness of the body, mind and spirit,” Fisher said.

Fisher founded Voices for Prosperity in March while she was studying poverty at The Ohio State University, where she graduated with a social work degree in May. The program is designed to improve equity and access to the arts through an inclusive, trauma-informed approach focused on wellness.

The idea, Fisher said, is empowerment.

“Anywhere where underserved people could be,” she said, “we bring the arts.”

For the 40 campers attending the Lima YMCA’s summer day camp, Voices for Prosperity workshops are an opportunity to be still and express their creativity.

One such lesson on Monday asked youth to consider what makes a good friend as they mixed crayons and water color paints, which served as a conversation-starter for students to share what they have in common and what makes them unique, focusing on the qualities of friendship they like the most.

Weeks earlier, Fisher led campers through a yoga lesson, encouraging students to shut out distractions and focus on their thoughts. After a few minutes of silence, students posed as trees and traced another, creating life-size portraits.

“We always ask them: if your art had a voice, what would it say to you?”

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
176
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
County
Allen County, OH
Lima, OH
Society
City
Lima, OH
City
Friendship, OH
Allen County, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Voices For Prosperity#The Ohio State University#The Lima Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Yoga
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
EconomyABC News

Walmart says it will pay 100% of college tuition plus books for its employees

Walmart is investing in its employees' higher education. The company said Tuesday that it would pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program in an effort to help build avenues for success and long-term career opportunities without the burden of education debt. The company, which also owns and operates Sam's Club, said it was committing nearly $1 billion over the next five years to the career training and development program.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky wins gold, Biles drops out of all-around

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win. Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy