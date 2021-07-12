Bringing mindfulness, arts to Lima youth

Lima YMCA day campers create water-color paintings inspired by what it means to be a good friend. The workshop was led by Voices for Prosperity, a new non-profit in Lima bringing arts and mindfulness workshops to underserved communities. Mackenzi Klemann | Lima News.

LIMA — Megan Fisher was an undergraduate student when she founded Voices for Prosperity, a new non-profit organization bringing arts and mindfulness workshops to Lima’s youth and underserved populations.

Already, Fisher is teaching workshops at homeless shelters, the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Lima YMCA and elsewhere, leading diverse groups through breathing exercises, arts classes and yoga lessons intended to give participants a sense of empowerment, calm and control.

“You could call it wellness of the body, mind and spirit,” Fisher said.

Fisher founded Voices for Prosperity in March while she was studying poverty at The Ohio State University, where she graduated with a social work degree in May. The program is designed to improve equity and access to the arts through an inclusive, trauma-informed approach focused on wellness.

The idea, Fisher said, is empowerment.

“Anywhere where underserved people could be,” she said, “we bring the arts.”

For the 40 campers attending the Lima YMCA’s summer day camp, Voices for Prosperity workshops are an opportunity to be still and express their creativity.

One such lesson on Monday asked youth to consider what makes a good friend as they mixed crayons and water color paints, which served as a conversation-starter for students to share what they have in common and what makes them unique, focusing on the qualities of friendship they like the most.

Weeks earlier, Fisher led campers through a yoga lesson, encouraging students to shut out distractions and focus on their thoughts. After a few minutes of silence, students posed as trees and traced another, creating life-size portraits.

“We always ask them: if your art had a voice, what would it say to you?”