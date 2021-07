The personal values that Kylee Odenbach developed while growing up on a ranch in Taylor align with those of the United Way, where she started working this week. “We like things to move smoothly, peaceful and give back to the others,” said Odenbach, who began as the executive director of the Mid-Plains United Way on Monday. “I just think (the United Way) gives back to the community a lot and that’s something that I grew up doing. I had a great family growing up and I would just like to share those values with people.”