Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief

HBO is pressing play on “Music Box,” a documentary feature showcase series from Bill Simmons that examines historic and pivotal moments in music. The movies in the series began airing this past weekend with the debut of “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” Each of the films are helmed by a different director and will run under the “Music Box” banner through late fall. Simmons, longtime sports writer and pop culture commentator, is executive producer through his role as head of The Ringer content banner, which has an overall deal at HBO. Other titles set for the “Music Box” series include: “Jagged”: An...