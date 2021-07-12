Banned From Leaving Russia, Kirill Serebrennikov Thanks Cannes Crowd By FaceTime at 'Petrov's Flu' Premiere

Still from Kiwi Chow's latest documentary, the Hong Kong protest-based "Revolution of Our Times." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. This week, the Cannes Film Festival secretly added a last-minute film to its lineup: “Revolution of Our Times,” a fiery and gripping account of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests. The “surprise documentary,” which was first screened confidentially to a small group of journalists on July 15, follows seven distinct groups made up of student protesters (like the Valiants, a vigilante group of pro-democracy revolutionaries), journalists, and others who have led the way in protesting for a democratic Hong Kong. The protests lead to the arrests of thousands of protesters and pro-democracy advocates, a brutal and violent police crackdown, the murders and suicides of protesters, and much stricter control by the Chinese Communist Party over the once semi-autonomous region.
