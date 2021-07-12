Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Banned From Leaving Russia, Kirill Serebrennikov Thanks Cannes Crowd By FaceTime at 'Petrov's Flu' Premiere

By Christopher Vourlias
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirill Serebrennikov made an appearance by FaceTime on Monday after the premiere of “Petrov’s Flu,” which bowed in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The 51-year-old helmer is banned from leaving Russia and was unable to attend the opening. “I would like to thank everyone who is here. This is...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Facetime#Facetime#Russian#The Lumi Re Theater#Post Soviet#Kafkan#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Related
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Petrov’s Flu Delivers a Bewildering Fever Dream

Petrov’s Flu opens on a stuffy commute—a Moscow bus in the early years of post-Soviet Russia. The eponymous protagonist is already bent over a handrail, stricken with his affliction. The mood is fevered, almost circus-like, the lighting like pea soup. In a moment of madness, Petrov (played by Semyon Serzin) is dragged from the bus by militiamen in Mexican wrestling masks. Hard rock plays. He takes a gun and joins their firing squad, mowing down some nameless humans. The mind briefly wanders to Brazil, and somehow Songs from the Second Floor.
MoviesPosted by
WSB Radio

Unable to leave Russia, director attends Cannes virtually

CANNES, France — (AP) — Celebrated Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country, so he is attending the Cannes Film Festival virtually. Serebrennikov phoned into the red-carpet premiere of his film, “Petrov's Flu,” by FaceTime and spoke to the media on Tuesday by Zoom. A seat...
WorldHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: Surprise Chow Premiere is Truly a ‘Revolution of Our Times’

Still from Kiwi Chow's latest documentary, the Hong Kong protest-based "Revolution of Our Times." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. This week, the Cannes Film Festival secretly added a last-minute film to its lineup: “Revolution of Our Times,” a fiery and gripping account of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests. The “surprise documentary,” which was first screened confidentially to a small group of journalists on July 15, follows seven distinct groups made up of student protesters (like the Valiants, a vigilante group of pro-democracy revolutionaries), journalists, and others who have led the way in protesting for a democratic Hong Kong. The protests lead to the arrests of thousands of protesters and pro-democracy advocates, a brutal and violent police crackdown, the murders and suicides of protesters, and much stricter control by the Chinese Communist Party over the once semi-autonomous region.
MoviesThe Guardian

Petrov’s Flu review – feverish tale of a pandemic and societal breakdown

Kirill Serebrennikov is the Russian theatre and film director whose work now makes its second appearance in the Cannes competition, and who, for the second time, has been effectively forbidden from coming in person, owing to his status as a courageous anti-government protester. For his previous film, Leto, he was under house arrest, and he now has a suspended sentence for charges that are clearly politically motivated. He is a remarkable figure, and it would have been agreeable to give a warm greeting to this already much admired, frenetically energetic new film, based on a novel by Russian author Alexei Salnikov, The Petrovs in and Around the Flu.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #6: Benedetta, JFK Revisited, Three Floors, Drive My Car, Titane, A Hero, Petrov's Flu

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's sixth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a chat with Lisa Nesselson about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Oliver Stone's "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," Nanni Moretti's "Three Floors," Ryusuke Hamguchi's "Drive My Car," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Petrov's Flu." Also contained in the footage embedded below is Lisa's interaction with Stone at his press conference, and Chaz's interaction with Ducournau at her press conference ...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes premiere lineup includes film shot from a cow’s perspective

Oscar-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s film Cow is under the spotlight at the premiere line-up of the Cannes Film Festival 2021. The 93-minute observational documentary is based on the world as seen through the eyes of a cow named Luma. “This is the story of reality, that of a dairy cow, and a tribute to the immense service she renders us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world through her,” said the filmmaker while addressing the press after the premiere. “We usually see cows as a herd. I wanted to see a cow as...
MoviesFirst Showing

Full US Trailer for Creepy Icelandic Thriller 'Lamb' with Noomi Rapace

"It's not a child. It's an animal." Someone loves their little lamb a bit too much. A24 has revealed an official US trailer for an unsettling film from Iceland called Lamb, which just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They will soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. This one is described in reviews as a "highly original take on the anxieties of being a parent, a tale in which nature plus nurture yields a nightmare." The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. This looks like it starts out as an intriguing story about connecting with a little lamb, but gets dark and intense in the second half. Do all the other sheep know what's going on? Huh.
MoviesNME

Noomi Rapace raises a lamb in trailer for new A24 horror film

The official trailer for Lamb, a new horror film from A24 starring Noomi Rapace, has just been released – check it out below. The film stars Rapace alongside Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, in the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson. An official synopsis for Lamb from A24 reads: “A childless couple (Rapace...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bella Thorne is Pregnant? – A look at who is The Model’s Boyfriend from Cannes!

Social media has been buzzing with rumors that Bella Thorne is pregnant resulting from her Cannes look alongside her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo. Bella and Benjamin have been vocal about their relationship. However, the pair not too long ago gave rise to rumors that they could be anticipating. However, the pair haven’t confirmed these rumors but. Despite this, social media customers have been reacting to Bella’s current image, which first sparked the being pregnant rumors.
MoviesIndiewire

‘Parallel Mothers’ First Footage: Pedro Almodóvar Directs Penélope Cruz in a Swoon-Worthy Mommy Drama

Pedro Almodóvar is back with his first film since 2019’s Oscar-nominated “Pain and Glory,” and he’s reuniting with some of his favorite muses including Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma, and Julieta Serrano. Described by the filmmaker as an “intense drama,” “Parallel Mothers” makes its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1. Before then, feast on a swoon-worthy first teaser for the film, exclusive to IndieWire, below.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Flag Day’ Trailer: Sean Penn Directs His Daughter Dylan Penn in Family Crime Drama

Sean Penn delivered a filmmaking misfire in 2016 with his dramatic flop “The Last Face,” but his directing career gets back on track with “Flag Day.” The true-story crime drama finds Penn directing his daughter, Dylan Penn, who earned strong reviews earlier this month after the movie world premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. While “Flag Day” did not earn the towering acclaim of Penn’s 2007 effort “Into the Wild,” it did get several critics back in Penn’s corner.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy