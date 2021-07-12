Cancel
Vince Staples Releases New Visual For “Are You With That?” Off New Self-Titled Album, Out Now

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Vince Staples released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” off his new self-titled album out now via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. The video for the “moody slow jam” (Rolling Stone) – also described by NPR as a “somber summer anthem for Staples’ hometown of North Long Beach” – was directed by Jack Begert (Doja Cat, ScHoolboy Q), and is available to watch HERE. Stream or download Vince Staples HERE.

