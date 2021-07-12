Vince Staples Releases New Visual For “Are You With That?” Off New Self-Titled Album, Out Now

Vince Staples has been funny in interviews. He’s been funny on Twitter. He’s made vivid, stylized videos and rapped over futuristic dance tracks. Staples was the headliner at the block party that Issa put together on Insecure. His song “Norf Norf” was the subject of some lady’s viral freakout, which then became a plot point on Atlanta. If you look at Vince Staples’ career from a distance, he seems like a fun person to have around. This, presumably, is why he keeps getting booked at rock festivals, why Netflix has given him a show. But Vince Staples is not fun, and Vince Staples has been letting us know that this whole time.