YSN Flow Releases New Track & Visual For “Chrome Hearts”
Continuing a breakout 2021, rising rapper YSN Flow reveals his new track and video “Chrome Hearts”. Once again, he shines over the song’s skittering beat. He delivers one quotable bar after another before locking into the hypnotic hook. In the accompanying visual, he flashes cash as he hangs out the window of a white SUV and turns up in the sneaker shop. As usual, he asserts overwhelming star power on screen. The song will appear on his upcoming new project that will come out this fall, which will showcase YSN Flow’s elevated soundscape.respect-mag.com
Comments / 0