YSN Flow Releases New Track & Visual For “Chrome Hearts”

It's been an interesting come-up for Sada Baby. The Detroit rapper has been one of the most promising rappers out of Michigan in the past few years but his rise has also been littered with various controversies. However, he still secured a verse from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and more. Fans have been hoping that a new album will be released at some point this year, but he continues to keep flooding new music in the form of loose singles.