Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

YSN Flow Releases New Track & Visual For “Chrome Hearts”

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing a breakout 2021, rising rapper YSN Flow reveals his new track and video “Chrome Hearts”. Once again, he shines over the song’s skittering beat. He delivers one quotable bar after another before locking into the hypnotic hook. In the accompanying visual, he flashes cash as he hangs out the window of a white SUV and turns up in the sneaker shop. As usual, he asserts overwhelming star power on screen. The song will appear on his upcoming new project that will come out this fall, which will showcase YSN Flow’s elevated soundscape.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome Hearts#Celebrities#Rolling Loud Ny
Related
respect-mag.com

21 Savage X Metro Boomin Release Star Studded ‘Brand New Draco’ Visual

Bookending their critically acclaimed album, Savage Mode 2, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rapper 21 Savage and mega-producer Metro Boomin release the video for ‘Brand New Draco,’ today. The LEFF directed video, who previously teamed with 21 and Metro for ‘Runnin’’, follows the duo on the road to financial freedom and features a slew of celebrity cameos including DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neil and Bow Wow among others.
gozamos.com

Rawayana Releases New Visuals for “Menguante” featuring Akapellah

Latin Grammy-nominated Venezuelan art collective Rawayana releases a new video for “Menguante” alongside renowned Venezuelan rapper Akapellah. The song is part of their 4th studio album Cuando Los Acéfalos Predominan which has amassed over 11 million streams across digital streaming platforms. The visuals for “Menguante” were shot in Mexico City...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Sada Baby Releases New Track "Remember"

It's been an interesting come-up for Sada Baby. The Detroit rapper has been one of the most promising rappers out of Michigan in the past few years but his rise has also been littered with various controversies. However, he still secured a verse from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and more. Fans have been hoping that a new album will be released at some point this year, but he continues to keep flooding new music in the form of loose singles.
Alternative Press

The Linda Lindas release single “Oh!” with energetic new visual–watch

Los Angeles riot grrrl band the Linda Lindas have completely solidified their place as one of the most unstoppable up-and-coming artists. Now, they have released long-awaited new material in the form of the single, “Oh!”. Along with the track comes a high-energy, color-coded music video featuring the skateboarder, photographer and...
mixmag.net

Caroline Polachek releases new track ‘Bunny Is A Rider’

Caroline Polachek has released a new single titled ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, produced by Danny L. Harle. The track was teased on social media on July 12 before releasing the track on July 14 - this is the first original track she’s released since her 2019 album ‘Pang’. Read this...
MusicThe FADER

Skepta dropping new EP feat Kid Cudi, J Balvin, this Friday

Skepta has announced that his new EP ALL in will be released this Friday July 30. The follow-up to 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss, the five-song record includes collaborations with Kid Cudi, J Balvin, and Alté star Teezee. Earlier this year, Skepta collaborated with A$AP Rocky and Pop Smoke on the Fast and Furious 9 single “Lane Switcha”; he also linked up with JAE5 and Rema on “Dimension”, and slowthai on “CANCELLED”. JAE5 also produced a song on ALL in. See Skepta’s announcement of the EP below.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Isaiah Rashad Releases New Song & Video ‘Runnin” Feat. ScHoolboy Q — Watch

Fans were excited to see the track list for Isaiah Rashad’s next album The House Is Burning drop yesterday, but some were disappointed to see that a certain Zay snippet didn’t end up on there. A song dubbed ‘Running From The Law’ by Rashad and produced by Kenny Beats was previewed a couple of years back and fans have been wanting it ever since. Zay must have seen the disappointment about it not being on the new album because this afternoon he has a treat.
Alternative Press

DoFlame releases visual along with brand new single “All Out”—watch

When Toronto hardcore artist DoFlame, also known as Mateo Naranjo has a vision, he “moves everything else to the side” until it manifests. His new song, “All Out,” which comes alongside a new visual, perfectly encapsulates the artist’s ambition. “If you love working on something or you’ve got an opportunity...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Dustin Lynch releases two new tracks

“Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena” available now. Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch is country classic in a double shot of new back-to-back Zach Crowell-produced releases, “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena,” available now at all streaming platforms and digital retailers. “‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’ are just about that timeless,...
Kerrang

MØL announce new album Diorama and release first track, Photophobic

Denmark’s MØL have finally announced the release of their new album. Diorama, the follow-up to 2018’s brilliant Jord debut, will come out on November 5 via Nuclear Blast, and you can check out the video for the first track lifted from it, Photophobic, now. “Photophobic is centred around denial and...
Posted by
The Independent

Dave: Fans moved to tears by new track ‘Heart Attack’ as rapper’s second studio album is released

Brit Award-winning rapper Dave has moved fans to tears with his new track “Heart Attack”.The track is featured on his latest album, We’re All Alone in This Together, which has been released today (23 July).“Heart Attack” sees the artist, whose real name is David Omoregie, rap candidly about themes including knife crime, deaths of young Black men, and immigration. The nearly 10-minute-long track concludes with an outro by his mother.A tweet by Dave before the album’s release suggested that “Heart Attack” would serve as a successor to his 2016 track “Panic Attack”, which appeared on the artist’s debut record.Fans...
MusicBillboard

Adam Lambert Addresses Lil Nas X's Same-Sex Kiss at the 2021 BET Awards

The 39-year-old singer knows what it means to be a young star making waves through talked-about performances. In November 2009, six months after finishing second on Season 8 of American Idol, Lambert gave a performance of his song "For Your Entertainment" at the American Music Awards that shocked some viewers. Much like Lil Nas X at the BET Awards, Lambert's performance culminated in a same-sex kiss (in Lambert's case, with his keyboard player) while the cameras were rolling.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."

Comments / 0

Community Policy