Pudgy Pig has become one of the most iconic monsters from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. I’m not sure why this is the case, but it is. Well, Hasbro has revealed the famous pig is coming to the Lightning Collection of figures during PulseCon later this year as a PulseCon exclusive. Pudgy Pig comes with an extra set of hands, his famous fork and knife, a taco, a pie, a plate of nachos, and a cool special effects piece. What will make this $45 figure even more worth it to many though is the special retro art box that the figure comes in. The box looks very similar to an old lunchbox and is sure to get collector’s to easily press that pre-order button on Hasbro Pulse when it becomes available.