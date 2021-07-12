Backstreet Boys Return To Las Vegas For First-Ever Holiday Shows

Cancel
The Backstreet Boys are returning Las Vegas for a new limited residency later this year. "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will be a series of 12 holiday shows held at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December. Tickets go on sale later this week for BSB's first-ever holiday shows, which will include holiday classics, new original songs, and a selection of their biggest hits, the band said in a press release.

