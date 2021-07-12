Backstreet Boys Return To Las Vegas For First-Ever Holiday Shows

Hey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, a white girl in a Hispanic world. If you have a Latin music playlist started you need to add this viral hit. It's called "Si Es Trucho Es Trucho" by Axel Rulay and Verbo Flow. But let me explain, there are many songs that go viral, but this one literally happened overnight. Before anyone understood who Axel Rulay was, this song started playing in clubs everywhere. Even Cardi B and Bad Bunny posted videos singing the song. He wasn't an artist very known before this song, but now has a famous name that everyone chants. He took a moment to speak to me about how he even came up with this song with another artist Verbo Flow during quarantine in the Dominican Republic, and how grateful he is for the support and love for the song.