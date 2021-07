On tonight’s Blazer’s Edge Live Show - host Danny Marang will be joined by Brandon Sprague of 1080 The Fan to discuss, everything around Neil Olshey and the Trail Blazers right now. What exactly is going on - are changes possible? What could the next 2 weeks look like heading into the NBA Draft and free agency? Will Norm Powell re-sign? Can CJ McCollum be traded for a package that makes sense? What free agents could the Blazer’s be looking at to fill out their roster?