Nelly’s “Dilemma” Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMe/Republic announced today, Nelly’s single “Dilemma” from Nellyville is now officially part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. Watch the video, HERE. “It is both humbling and what every artist hopes for, to see your work from 20 years ago still getting such love from fans old and new. Super dope that a song made before YouTube existed is getting so much support now and shout out to Nelly fans and to my girl Kelly Rowland who helped make this song a hit when we made it and still a hit today!” — Nelly.

RELATED PEOPLE
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Hip Hop Music#Dilemma#Ume Republic#Billion Views Club#Rap Hip Hop#Republic Records#Official Artist Channel
