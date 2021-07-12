Nelly’s “Dilemma” Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube
UMe/Republic announced today, Nelly’s single “Dilemma” from Nellyville is now officially part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. Watch the video, HERE. “It is both humbling and what every artist hopes for, to see your work from 20 years ago still getting such love from fans old and new. Super dope that a song made before YouTube existed is getting so much support now and shout out to Nelly fans and to my girl Kelly Rowland who helped make this song a hit when we made it and still a hit today!” — Nelly.respect-mag.com
