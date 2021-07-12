Nelly’s “Dilemma” Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Rapper Lil Nas X has been going viral on TikTok thanks to his videos poking fun at the upcoming court date for a lawsuit over his controversial Nike ‘Satan Shoes.’. Lil Nas X became a global sensation in 2019 when his song ‘Old Town Road’ went insanely viral on TikTok, and beyond. So much so, that the music video for the hit has over 750 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. Since then he has gone on to produce a range of tracks and collaborate with some huge celebrities.