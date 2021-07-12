Sean “Diddy” Combs & Bishop T.D. Jakes Team Up to Bring Exclusive Sermon Series to REVOLT
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced an exclusive new sermon series coming to REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multi-media platform. The new weekly show, Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes, will feature evangelistic sermons and conversations, broadcasted from The Potter’s House Church in Dallas. The exciting series will feature topics such as vision, leadership, growth, power, love and more, allowing Bishop Jakes to reach mass audiences through REVOLT.respect-mag.com
