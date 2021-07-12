Cancel
Baseball

C-N baseball team loses final three games of the regular season

Ames Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colo-NESCO baseball team ended the regular season last week with a loss to Colfax-Mingo and dropping both games of a doubleheader to Melcher-Dallas. The Royals suffered a 9-5 loss to Colfax-Mingo at Zearing July 8. They couldn’t climb out of an 8-1 hole in falling to 10-14 on the season.

