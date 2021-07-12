C-N baseball team loses final three games of the regular season

MVAOCOU at Kuemper – Class 2A District 16 Semifinals. Kuemper got the job done Tuesday Night as they defeated MVAO-COU to advance to the district championship game. The MVAO-COU Rams got off to a good start in the top of the first, getting the first run of the game and leading 1-0. Kuemper responded to that solo run with six of their own in the bottom of the first inning. The Knights got three hits all together in their first at bats, but were aided by errors on the Rams defense to get up 6-1 after the first inning was over. Both the Rams and Knights were unable to add runs in the second inning. Cal Wanninger was partially to thank because of that, as in his four innings on the hill, he allowed two earned runs off four hits, three walks, all while recording six strikeouts.