On Sunday, a majority of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the session in the blacks with Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index hitting an all-time closing high, as Mideast traders had returned from the Eid holidays. In point of fact, despite growing optimism of a solid economic recovery following an acceleration in vaccination campaign, major Gulf bourses had closed out mostly dithered before going into Eid holidays, as Gulf traders conventionally stay cautious before going into a long break, since any kind of major developments in global markets would impact their positions during the breaks.