California State University Gives Apple Products to Freshmen
As part of its CSUCCESS program, California State University will provide freshmen and transfer students an iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and a Smart Keyboard Folio. Standing for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success, the program aims to create for opportunities for students through the use of technology. Students who register with the program will receive these Apple products for their entire undergraduate program.www.macobserver.com
