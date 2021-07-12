Cancel
Pasco, WA

Pasco Man Arrested For Allegedly Putting Butcher Knife to Victim’s Throat

By Rik Mikals
97.5 KISS FM
 19 days ago
A Pasco man is behind bars after allegedly holding a butcher's knife to his victim's throat. The report filed comes from the Pasco Police Department. According to the police report, Isaac G. Scroggins of Pasco was arrested Saturday morning at about 4 AM at a house in west Pasco after he allegedly held a butcher knife to a victim’s throat and threatened to kill the victim.

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

