Team USA lost to Nigeria // Celtics Possibly Extending Marcus Smart // Jack Eichel Bruins Rumors 7/12 – (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) MLB All-Star break starts tonight with the Homerun Derby and All-Star game tomorrow, calls come in on all the topics from the day. (15:45) Boston Celtics twitter tweeted out a video of Marcus Smart “game changer” leaving fans wondering if the team is hinting at extending him, also over the weekend Team USA basketball including Jayson Tatum lost to Nigeria.

