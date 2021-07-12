Team USA lost to Nigeria // Celtics Possibly Extending Marcus Smart // Jack Eichel Bruins Rumors 7/12 – (Hour 3)
(0:00) MLB All-Star break starts tonight with the Homerun Derby and All-Star game tomorrow, calls come in on all the topics from the day. (15:45) Boston Celtics twitter tweeted out a video of Marcus Smart “game changer” leaving fans wondering if the team is hinting at extending him, also over the weekend Team USA basketball including Jayson Tatum lost to Nigeria.985thesportshub.com
Comments / 0