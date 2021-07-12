Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Stumble into All-Star Break // COVID Issues in Sports // Italy Defeats England in Euros 7/12 – (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The Red Sox lost four out of five heading into the All-Star break after taking to twitter to stick it to fans about the first week of the season. (15:30) The Phillies had some covid issues this weekend and a few golfers ahead of the Open Championship have been pulled out due to COVID restrictions and Big Jim Murray has had enough.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Golfers#The Red Sox#Phillies#Covid#Covid#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Orioles Reportedly Listening On Trey Mancini; Should Red Sox Pursue Him?

An obvious need for the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline is improved first base depth, be that as a full-time starter or capable platoon player. On paper, Trey Mancini makes a lot of sense. And wouldn’t you know it, the miles-out-of-the-playoff-picture Baltimore Orioles are getting calls on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts on Red Sox's bench Monday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Thomas Hatch and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will take a breather after starting the previous seven games and going 5-for-26 (.192) in that span. Enrique Hernandez will cover shortstop and Michael Chavis will enter the lineup to bat ninth and play second base.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Trade Target: Kyle Gibson

With the Texas Rangers almost 30 games under .500 and firmly in last place in the AL West, they’re likely to be among the biggest sellers in all of baseball this summer. The good news for them is that they have two of the most valuable trade chips on the market in Kyle Gibson and Joey Gallo. Both players should be on the Red Sox’s radar as potential fits to their roster, but starting pitching presents a much bigger need than outfield at this point in the season, and the Sox would be wise to make a run at Kyle Gibson.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Champions ‘Removed’ From Major Show

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended the titles this week against the Viking Raiders. They were previously advertised to make an appearance today on WWE The Bump show but they will not be making an appearance. CM Punk WWE SummerSlam Match Rumor Leaks. AJ Styles and...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - It has only been six days since the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games but already athletes are starting their return trips as strict COVID-19 measures in Japan forbid any extended stays to soak up more of the Games atmosphere. Teams normally stay on for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy