Why the 2021 NBA Finals Will Be the Kingmaker For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Nick Wright: "What Giannis has done these Finals is apex Shaquille O'Neal... It is not outlandish and 'prisoner of the moment' to say that we are witnessing history. We are three games away from Giannis joining this group of guys (Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Steph Curry) and this group of guys represents NBA royalty of guys who have won multiple MVPs and have won a championship. It's only 11 guys ever and Giannis could be the 12th. It is not hyperbole at all to say that we are on the precipice of witnessing history. Just what he did in games 2 and 3 is history, guys don't score 40 points in the Finals. Take Giannis out and it's only happened seven times in history." (Full Video Above)

