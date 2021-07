Is it just me or has the world gone bananas for retro video games? You got a sealed Mario 64 selling for over $1.5 million, an original Zelda going for over $800,000, and games in pretty much every major retro franchise are selling for two to three times what they were just a year ago. While I completely understand speculators and game collectors alike snatching up NES, SNES, and N64 games in hopes of getting some sweet, sweet gains, one thing that baffles me is what’s happened to the 3DS market. The 3DS is far from retro, with Nintendo only stopping support for it just two years ago. But, nonetheless, prices for used 3DS consoles have reached absurd new heights.