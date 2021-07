The Dark Order are back on the show for this week’s episode of Being the Elite. You can check out the full video, as well as a recap, below:. * The Elite are backstage while Frankie Kazarian is winning his match from last week. Doc Gallows and the rest of the Elite tell Cutler that he needs to go out and take the Elite Hunter out. He gets them to promise they’ll be right behind him, then runs out to take out Kazarian, but trips and drops his cold spray. Kazarian takes out Cutler and everyone watches, joking about him getting his butt kicked. They talk about whether they should go to help him and Gallows heads out.