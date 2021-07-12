Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LORAIN, SOUTHWESTERN CUYAHOGA AND NORTHWESTERN MEDINA COUNTIES At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moved across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, primarily in the vicinity of the Rocky River and Big Creek. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cleveland, Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Grafton, North Olmsted, Parma Heights, Brook Park, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Olmsted Falls, Eaton, Lagrange, Penfield, Spencer, Valley City and Eaton Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

