Cobb County, GA

"A very healing ceremony a lot of love": Golf Pro killed in Cobb County triple shooting laid to rest

By Tori Cooper
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- “A special mix of knowledge, hospitality and just a friendly attitude,” Pinetree Country Club member Brian Katrak used those words to describe his dear friend and golf pro Gene Siller, who was laid to rest Monday.

The father of two was shot and killed just two weeks ago at the Pinetreee Country Club.

Those who attended the funeral Monday told CBS46 his service was the first step towards healing.

Club members, family and friends also gathered Monday night at the club to have a special celebration for his life.

Those we spoke to off camera told us the funeral service Monday was a perfect ceremony for a man of compassion.

“It was a very healing ceremony a lot of love,” said a friend of the family who did not want to share his name.

Friends and family members of 46-year-old Siller said they filled the church pews of Dunwoody United Methodist Church to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes.

“He had so many people that loved him and everyone was able to speak and kind get out how they felt it was a great celebration of his life.”

Members of the club and golf community also shared their condolences to the loyal friend, the father of two and the loving husband.

“His family was his driving force, whether it was his wife or his boys. He actually marked his golf ball with the name of his two sons. Just the idea and the opportunity to speak about them put a smile on his face,” Katrak said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden who they said is the lone gunman who shot Siller and two others just two weeks ago at the country club, after driving a truck up on the green.

The other two shooting victims, 46-year-old Henry Valdez and 76-year-old Paul Pierson were found in the back of the pick up and were both from out of state, according to police.

Police said Siller was shot simply because he witnessed a crime in action.

Siller was buried privately with only family by his side.

“Me and all the other members of Pinetree, he was our pro, and that’s the highest title there is in this game. A special title, for a special person, Gene, pro,we miss you,” Katrak said.

