Re “Emergency powers can’t be permanent” (July 25):. Your editorial on emergency powers is baffling in that you unfavorably compare what the Legislature did in Michigan to curb their governor’s emergency powers to that of California, where they have not done the same. You failed to mention that in Michigan the Legislature and the governor come from different parties whereas in California they’re from the same party. I assure you that if the recall should pass and the new governor is a Republican, the Legislature will curtail his, hers or their powers.