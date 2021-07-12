Fonstad Signs AHL Contract With Monsters

The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cody Franson to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. Franson, 33, brings nearly 900 games of professional experience to Chocolatetown. The Sicamous, British Columbia native spent the 2020-21 campaign with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, serving as an alternate captain, tallying 17 points (4g, 13a) in 26 games, earning Team MVP honors, and being named to the AHL’s Central Division All-Star Team. He previously played in Rockford in the 2017-18 season, also wearing an “A” and scoring an impressive 28 points (9g, 19a) in just 37 games. He added 13 points (6g, 7a) in 13 postseason games that year, scoring the most goals by a defender in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
