Fonstad Signs AHL Contract With Monsters

By Rob Mahon
discoverestevan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstevan native Cole Fonstad had a chance to show his stuff at the AHL level this year with the Cleveland Monsters in pursuit of a professional contract. As it turned out, he used his audition well. The 21-year-old forward was one of three players the Monsters announced they had signed...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

#Junior Hockey#The Cleveland Monsters#Whl#The Montreal Canadiens#The Prince Albert Raiders
