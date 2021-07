It was a wild night of dodging raindrops and lightning delays at Saydel…but the Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the regular season with a win 11-8over the Eagles with the game called after the 6th inning due to rain. The Panthers erased an 8-2 deficit in the 4th inning and then had to hang on for dear life to preserve with victory. With the game tied at 11, rain ended the night with two runners on in the bottom of the 7th. According to Panthers Coach Turner Devore, Knoxville is the winner as the game will not be continued and it reverts back to the last completed inning with Knoxville leading after six innings 11-8. Knoxville finishes the regular season at 18-18 and now look forward to Friday’s class 3A Substate game against Carlisle. Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been pleased with the progress of his team in the last two weeks of the season and his younger guys have been showing a lot of improvement.