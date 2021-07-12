More Heat is on The Way For Southeast Saskatchewan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After dealing with scorching heat so far this week there is plenty more on the way for the ArkLaTex as we go through the rest of the week. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex again today as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will surge past the 105 degree mark. As we go through the rest of the week and the weekend you should expect this to continue across the region with high temperatures that could be stretching towards the 100 degree mark on Friday. Our next chance for relief from the heat will come in the form of a cold front that could move through the region early next week.