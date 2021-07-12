More Heat is on The Way For Southeast Saskatchewan

Sky last night with the Moon and a couple of planets. Heat advisory just wets here now. Smoke will continue the next 2 days. High of 91 and low of 67 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a light wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points still not way high. Heat index is a bit of a factor today. Water vapor satellite has little more moisture moving this way. Satellite and radar are all clear for us. Dry till later in the day on Thursday. System passes close by for part of the weekend but longer term is fairly dry. Temps will be warm and then cooler to end the week and the weekend. tonight, clear and 68. Tomorrow, hot and 92. Storms on Thursday afternoon and then mostly dry and cooler longer term.
