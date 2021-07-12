Cancel
Environment

More Heat is on The Way For Southeast Saskatchewan

By Scott Boulton
discoverestevan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were getting tired of high temperatures after 2 heat waves in the month of June, then there's unfortunate news for the next week or so. Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, to a high of 35o on Friday, though some strong winds may provide some relief.

#Heat Waves#Saskatchewan#Environment Canada#T Zero
