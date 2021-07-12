One man shot during party at Boro complex
One man was shot following an argument at a Statesboro apartment complex early Sunday morning, and Statesboro police are asking witnesses to come forward with information. Capt. Jared Akins said about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a Statesboro patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop on Highway 67 when he heard multiple gunshots coming from Cottage Row Apartments. Cottage Row is adjacent the Aspen Heights Complex off Fair Road.www.statesboroherald.com
